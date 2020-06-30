2504 Green Oak Drive

Amenities
Renovated Bungalow in Jacksonville! - Incredible 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom renovation home in the heart of Arlington. HUGE CORNER LOT WITH MANY TREES!! Hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout, every room has been updated. Beautiful kitchen with all newer appliances, cabinets and fixtures. Laundry room inside with WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! Back patio deck with fenced backyard. This property may be available as a Rent-to-Own, please contact us for details. Inquire today!
Additional fees may include:
Pet fee: $250/pet
Lease closing: $100
Walk through video here: https://youtu.be/e5pcQ24bixQ
(RLNE2196117)