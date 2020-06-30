All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

2504 Green Oak Drive

2504 Green Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Green Oak Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Renovated Bungalow in Jacksonville! - Incredible 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom renovation home in the heart of Arlington. HUGE CORNER LOT WITH MANY TREES!! Hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout, every room has been updated. Beautiful kitchen with all newer appliances, cabinets and fixtures. Laundry room inside with WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! Back patio deck with fenced backyard. This property may be available as a Rent-to-Own, please contact us for details. Inquire today!

Additional fees may include:
Pet fee: $250/pet
Lease closing: $100

Walk through video here: https://youtu.be/e5pcQ24bixQ

(RLNE2196117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Green Oak Drive have any available units?
2504 Green Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Green Oak Drive have?
Some of 2504 Green Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Green Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Green Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Green Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 Green Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2504 Green Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 2504 Green Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2504 Green Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2504 Green Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Green Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2504 Green Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Green Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2504 Green Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Green Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 Green Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
