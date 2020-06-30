2504 Green Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Renovated Bungalow in Jacksonville! - Incredible 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom renovation home in the heart of Arlington. HUGE CORNER LOT WITH MANY TREES!! Hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout, every room has been updated. Beautiful kitchen with all newer appliances, cabinets and fixtures. Laundry room inside with WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! Back patio deck with fenced backyard. This property may be available as a Rent-to-Own, please contact us for details. Inquire today!



Additional fees may include:

Pet fee: $250/pet

Lease closing: $100



Walk through video here: https://youtu.be/e5pcQ24bixQ



(RLNE2196117)