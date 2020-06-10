2448 GLADE SPRINGS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**AVAILABLE NOW**Lovely single story home in the heart of the Intracoastal and the lawn service is INCLUDED. This home is located close to I-295 connector, Beach Blvd and just minutes from Jacksonville beach, grocery stores, schools, town center, and other local shoppes. This charming three full bedrooms, two full bathrooms, also offers: Double sinks, big garden tub with separate shower in master, hard wood and tile throughout, two car attached garage, finished attic for additional storage, Lush large backyard that is fully fenced, with full size washer/dryer and much, much more. Please call today to schedule a showing.Pets are welcomed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.