2448 GLADE SPRINGS DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2448 GLADE SPRINGS DR

2448 Glade Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2448 Glade Springs Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW**Lovely single story home in the heart of the Intracoastal and the lawn service is INCLUDED. This home is located close to I-295 connector, Beach Blvd and just minutes from Jacksonville beach, grocery stores, schools, town center, and other local shoppes. This charming three full bedrooms, two full bathrooms, also offers: Double sinks, big garden tub with separate shower in master, hard wood and tile throughout, two car attached garage, finished attic for additional storage, Lush large backyard that is fully fenced, with full size washer/dryer and much, much more. Please call today to schedule a showing.Pets are welcomed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2448 GLADE SPRINGS DR have any available units?
2448 GLADE SPRINGS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2448 GLADE SPRINGS DR have?
Some of 2448 GLADE SPRINGS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2448 GLADE SPRINGS DR currently offering any rent specials?
2448 GLADE SPRINGS DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2448 GLADE SPRINGS DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2448 GLADE SPRINGS DR is pet friendly.
Does 2448 GLADE SPRINGS DR offer parking?
Yes, 2448 GLADE SPRINGS DR does offer parking.
Does 2448 GLADE SPRINGS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2448 GLADE SPRINGS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2448 GLADE SPRINGS DR have a pool?
No, 2448 GLADE SPRINGS DR does not have a pool.
Does 2448 GLADE SPRINGS DR have accessible units?
No, 2448 GLADE SPRINGS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2448 GLADE SPRINGS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2448 GLADE SPRINGS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
