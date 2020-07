Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulously maintained and tastefully updated home located close to everything. Convenient to Mayo Clinic and UF Health. Kitchen has wonderful granite counters, top of line stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar that opens into the living room. Lots of big windows let in beautiful natural light. Split floor plan. You will love the gorgeous Master suite. Walk out the back door and enjoy a lake view with a nice yard for you and the family.