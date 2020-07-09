Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2359 JUSTIN RD E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2359 JUSTIN RD E
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2359 JUSTIN RD E
2359 Justin Road East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2359 Justin Road East, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong
Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2359 JUSTIN RD E have any available units?
2359 JUSTIN RD E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2359 JUSTIN RD E currently offering any rent specials?
2359 JUSTIN RD E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2359 JUSTIN RD E pet-friendly?
No, 2359 JUSTIN RD E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2359 JUSTIN RD E offer parking?
No, 2359 JUSTIN RD E does not offer parking.
Does 2359 JUSTIN RD E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2359 JUSTIN RD E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2359 JUSTIN RD E have a pool?
No, 2359 JUSTIN RD E does not have a pool.
Does 2359 JUSTIN RD E have accessible units?
No, 2359 JUSTIN RD E does not have accessible units.
Does 2359 JUSTIN RD E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2359 JUSTIN RD E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2359 JUSTIN RD E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2359 JUSTIN RD E does not have units with air conditioning.
