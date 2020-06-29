All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:57 PM

2267 Justin Lake Drive

Location

2267 Justin Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1295263

An elegant rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms
--Spacious kitchen
--Corian countertops
--Stainless steel appliances
--3 car garage
--Convenientlty located near Oakleaf Shopping Plaza
--Dogs and cats allowed
--Part of a Home Owners Association (additional fees may apply)

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2267 Justin Lake Drive have any available units?
2267 Justin Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2267 Justin Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2267 Justin Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2267 Justin Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2267 Justin Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2267 Justin Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2267 Justin Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 2267 Justin Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2267 Justin Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2267 Justin Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 2267 Justin Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2267 Justin Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2267 Justin Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2267 Justin Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2267 Justin Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2267 Justin Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2267 Justin Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

