Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2206 NETTLEBROOK ST N

2206 Nettlebrook St S · No Longer Available
Location

2206 Nettlebrook St S, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
media room
BACK ON MARKET! Gorgeous Two Story in with a fenced back yard. Custom touches throughout this 4/2.5 home. Formal dining room, and living room/office with elegant half bath downstairs. Kitchen open to the family room with island, upgraded lighting, and pantry. . Big bonus washer and dryer are included. (as-is) Unique family room with designer wall and floating lighted wall decor. Sweeping stairway leads to owner suite and three guest rooms with guest bath. Owners suite has his & hers walk in closets and bath to include garden tub and corner walk in shower. One guest room is already set up as a media room great for entertainment. Two-car garage has additional storage cabinets. This home has quick access to 1-95 & I-295 beltway to get you where you need to be.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 NETTLEBROOK ST N have any available units?
2206 NETTLEBROOK ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2206 NETTLEBROOK ST N have?
Some of 2206 NETTLEBROOK ST N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 NETTLEBROOK ST N currently offering any rent specials?
2206 NETTLEBROOK ST N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 NETTLEBROOK ST N pet-friendly?
No, 2206 NETTLEBROOK ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2206 NETTLEBROOK ST N offer parking?
Yes, 2206 NETTLEBROOK ST N does offer parking.
Does 2206 NETTLEBROOK ST N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2206 NETTLEBROOK ST N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 NETTLEBROOK ST N have a pool?
No, 2206 NETTLEBROOK ST N does not have a pool.
Does 2206 NETTLEBROOK ST N have accessible units?
No, 2206 NETTLEBROOK ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 NETTLEBROOK ST N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2206 NETTLEBROOK ST N has units with dishwashers.
