2206 NETTLEBROOK ST N

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage media room

BACK ON MARKET! Gorgeous Two Story in with a fenced back yard. Custom touches throughout this 4/2.5 home. Formal dining room, and living room/office with elegant half bath downstairs. Kitchen open to the family room with island, upgraded lighting, and pantry. . Big bonus washer and dryer are included. (as-is) Unique family room with designer wall and floating lighted wall decor. Sweeping stairway leads to owner suite and three guest rooms with guest bath. Owners suite has his & hers walk in closets and bath to include garden tub and corner walk in shower. One guest room is already set up as a media room great for entertainment. Two-car garage has additional storage cabinets. This home has quick access to 1-95 & I-295 beltway to get you where you need to be.