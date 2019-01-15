All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2143 Thiervy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2143 Thiervy Drive
Last updated January 25 2020 at 4:15 AM

2143 Thiervy Drive

2143 Thiervy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2143 Thiervy Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get a half month of free rent and no application fee!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $0, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available 6/21/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2143 Thiervy Drive have any available units?
2143 Thiervy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2143 Thiervy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2143 Thiervy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2143 Thiervy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2143 Thiervy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2143 Thiervy Drive offer parking?
No, 2143 Thiervy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2143 Thiervy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2143 Thiervy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2143 Thiervy Drive have a pool?
No, 2143 Thiervy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2143 Thiervy Drive have accessible units?
No, 2143 Thiervy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2143 Thiervy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2143 Thiervy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2143 Thiervy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2143 Thiervy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia