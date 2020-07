Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Includes pool and yard maintenance. Pool Home with a true in-law suite. Suite is attached to the home and has its own kitchenette, washer, dryer, dining area, living area, walk in closet and 2 doors to the outside. The other 4 bedrooms are located upstairs (one of which is a master suite). The upstairs also has a loft. Water softener and gas community. Located minutes away from the Town Center, The Beaches and Downtown.