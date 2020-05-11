All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1934 Brackland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1934 Brackland Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:00 PM

1934 Brackland Street

1934 Brackland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1934 Brackland Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Fairfield

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1230229

A 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family rental property at a bargain of a price! Located in Jacksonville, this property comes as is. Cats and dogs allowed.

Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 Brackland Street have any available units?
1934 Brackland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1934 Brackland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1934 Brackland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 Brackland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1934 Brackland Street is pet friendly.
Does 1934 Brackland Street offer parking?
No, 1934 Brackland Street does not offer parking.
Does 1934 Brackland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1934 Brackland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 Brackland Street have a pool?
No, 1934 Brackland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1934 Brackland Street have accessible units?
No, 1934 Brackland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 Brackland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1934 Brackland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1934 Brackland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1934 Brackland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia