1848 Navaho Ave
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:34 PM

1848 Navaho Ave

1848 Navaho Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1848 Navaho Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/df09919020 ----
Can you say SPACIOUS? This home is over 1,600 square feet, 4 bedrooms, & 2 bathrooms! Features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, & much more. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! (Picture is for illustration purposes only!) FREE APP & 25% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT W/ FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 4/26

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1848 Navaho Ave have any available units?
1848 Navaho Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1848 Navaho Ave have?
Some of 1848 Navaho Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1848 Navaho Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1848 Navaho Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1848 Navaho Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1848 Navaho Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1848 Navaho Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1848 Navaho Ave offers parking.
Does 1848 Navaho Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1848 Navaho Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1848 Navaho Ave have a pool?
No, 1848 Navaho Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1848 Navaho Ave have accessible units?
No, 1848 Navaho Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1848 Navaho Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1848 Navaho Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

