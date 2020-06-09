All apartments in Jacksonville
1819 Boston Commons Way

Location

1819 Boston Commons Way, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
his home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Boston Commons Way have any available units?
1819 Boston Commons Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1819 Boston Commons Way currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Boston Commons Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Boston Commons Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 Boston Commons Way is pet friendly.
Does 1819 Boston Commons Way offer parking?
No, 1819 Boston Commons Way does not offer parking.
Does 1819 Boston Commons Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 Boston Commons Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Boston Commons Way have a pool?
No, 1819 Boston Commons Way does not have a pool.
Does 1819 Boston Commons Way have accessible units?
No, 1819 Boston Commons Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Boston Commons Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 Boston Commons Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1819 Boston Commons Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1819 Boston Commons Way does not have units with air conditioning.
