1631 West 31st Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Newly renovated duplex. This home is ready for immediate move in. New flooring throughout. Laundry room with hook ups. Covered porch. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn.



Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of income of 2.5X rent, NO eviction or felonies! Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and complete rental application. NO PETS ALLOWED. Section 8 Accepted!



Call Jill at 904-609-8951, to schedule a tour today!



We have other properties....

https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/



Online Application

https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp