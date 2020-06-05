All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1631 West 31st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1631 West 31st Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

1631 West 31st Street

1631 West 31st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Moncrief Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1631 West 31st Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Newly renovated duplex. This home is ready for immediate move in. New flooring throughout. Laundry room with hook ups. Covered porch. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn.

Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of income of 2.5X rent, NO eviction or felonies! Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and complete rental application. NO PETS ALLOWED. Section 8 Accepted!

Call Jill at 904-609-8951, to schedule a tour today!

We have other properties....
https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/

Online Application
https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 West 31st Street have any available units?
1631 West 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 West 31st Street have?
Some of 1631 West 31st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 West 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1631 West 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 West 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1631 West 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1631 West 31st Street offer parking?
No, 1631 West 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1631 West 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 West 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 West 31st Street have a pool?
No, 1631 West 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1631 West 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 1631 West 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 West 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 West 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia