Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1602 Lane Avenue #701
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM
1 of 29
1602 Lane Avenue #701
1602 Lane Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Location
1602 Lane Avenue South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large End unit Townhome - Large End unit Townhome
(RLNE2787686)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1602 Lane Avenue #701 have any available units?
1602 Lane Avenue #701 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1602 Lane Avenue #701 currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Lane Avenue #701 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Lane Avenue #701 pet-friendly?
No, 1602 Lane Avenue #701 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1602 Lane Avenue #701 offer parking?
No, 1602 Lane Avenue #701 does not offer parking.
Does 1602 Lane Avenue #701 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Lane Avenue #701 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Lane Avenue #701 have a pool?
No, 1602 Lane Avenue #701 does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Lane Avenue #701 have accessible units?
No, 1602 Lane Avenue #701 does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Lane Avenue #701 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 Lane Avenue #701 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 Lane Avenue #701 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 Lane Avenue #701 does not have units with air conditioning.
