All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1594 W 29th st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1594 W 29th st
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

1594 W 29th st

1594 West 29th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Moncrief Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1594 West 29th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1594 W 29th st - Property Id: 179583

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630. APPLY TODAY AND GET $100.00 OFF your first month (after qualified)
This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $850.00 and deposit $850.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)

Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable)
Administration fee are $50.00 after application is approved
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179583
Property Id 179583

(RLNE5471828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1594 W 29th st have any available units?
1594 W 29th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1594 W 29th st have?
Some of 1594 W 29th st's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1594 W 29th st currently offering any rent specials?
1594 W 29th st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1594 W 29th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 1594 W 29th st is pet friendly.
Does 1594 W 29th st offer parking?
No, 1594 W 29th st does not offer parking.
Does 1594 W 29th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1594 W 29th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1594 W 29th st have a pool?
No, 1594 W 29th st does not have a pool.
Does 1594 W 29th st have accessible units?
No, 1594 W 29th st does not have accessible units.
Does 1594 W 29th st have units with dishwashers?
No, 1594 W 29th st does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia