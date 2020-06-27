1586 West 36th Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home. Plenty of room for gardening or activities. Near the A. Philip Randolph Career Academies School and minutes away from Downtown.



Features:



- Central HVAC

- Fenced Yard

- Carpet, Linoleum / Vinyl



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $800



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.