Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:25 AM

1586 West 36th Street

1586 West 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1586 West 36th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home. Plenty of room for gardening or activities. Near the A. Philip Randolph Career Academies School and minutes away from Downtown.

Features:

- Central HVAC
- Fenced Yard
- Carpet, Linoleum / Vinyl

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $800

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1586 West 36th Street have any available units?
1586 West 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1586 West 36th Street have?
Some of 1586 West 36th Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1586 West 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1586 West 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1586 West 36th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1586 West 36th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1586 West 36th Street offer parking?
No, 1586 West 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1586 West 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1586 West 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1586 West 36th Street have a pool?
No, 1586 West 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1586 West 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 1586 West 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1586 West 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1586 West 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
