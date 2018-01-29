All apartments in Jacksonville
1421 West 33rd Street

Location

1421 West 33rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Coming soon to the Market 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. It is freshly painted throughout your unit and will have carpet in each room. It's central heat and air in each unit. Has a fenced in the back yard and you have a space for one car. It has a stove and fridge in the unit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 West 33rd Street have any available units?
1421 West 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 West 33rd Street have?
Some of 1421 West 33rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 West 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1421 West 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 West 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1421 West 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1421 West 33rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1421 West 33rd Street offers parking.
Does 1421 West 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 West 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 West 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 1421 West 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1421 West 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1421 West 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 West 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 West 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

