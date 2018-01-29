1421 West 33rd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry parking air conditioning carpet range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Coming soon to the Market 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. It is freshly painted throughout your unit and will have carpet in each room. It's central heat and air in each unit. Has a fenced in the back yard and you have a space for one car. It has a stove and fridge in the unit.

