Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious home is located in the coveted Ashley Woods neighborhood. With excellent proximity to the Beaches and NS Mayport, the location has it all. Home includes upgraded hardwood and tile throughout. Renovated bathrooms, deluxe eat in kitchen, open floor plan. Home also features a beautiful stone fireplace and a fantastic back deck overlooking a neighborhood pond. Home is pet friendly! Don't miss this one!