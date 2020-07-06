141 Pond Run Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym playground pool online portal tennis court

*AVAILABLE Feb 14th, 2020*



Yellow Bluff Landing is a premier community in Northeast Jacksonville, FL offering unrivaled community amenities.



Nestled among hardwood hammocks, natural bluffs and salt marshes, this unique community is just minutes from the city's best recreation, dining, shopping and entertainment. With access to a $3.5 million amenities complex including a fitness room, tennis courts, pools, a playground and more.



This 1-story home is fully fenced in with a screened in patio! Enjoy an abundance of indoor living space with over 2,000 sq ft. This home has tile and laminate wood flooring in the common areas and carpeting in the bedrooms. Separate dining room, open floorplan, large master bedroom with a stand up shower and separate garden tub. Nice upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, solid surface countertops and tall 42' cabinets! Breakfast nook located off the kitchen! Home includes washer/dryer. The irrigation is on a well. There is a water softener and reverse osmosis system as well.



This home is a must see! No pets please.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KKB4b27Tg7b&mls=1



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246 f96d48d7. Last update was on 2020-01-22