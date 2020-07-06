All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
141 Pond Run Ln
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:35 AM

141 Pond Run Ln

141 Pond Run Lane · No Longer Available
Location

141 Pond Run Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
online portal
tennis court
*AVAILABLE Feb 14th, 2020*

Yellow Bluff Landing is a premier community in Northeast Jacksonville, FL offering unrivaled community amenities.

Nestled among hardwood hammocks, natural bluffs and salt marshes, this unique community is just minutes from the city's best recreation, dining, shopping and entertainment. With access to a $3.5 million amenities complex including a fitness room, tennis courts, pools, a playground and more.

This 1-story home is fully fenced in with a screened in patio! Enjoy an abundance of indoor living space with over 2,000 sq ft. This home has tile and laminate wood flooring in the common areas and carpeting in the bedrooms. Separate dining room, open floorplan, large master bedroom with a stand up shower and separate garden tub. Nice upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, solid surface countertops and tall 42' cabinets! Breakfast nook located off the kitchen! Home includes washer/dryer. The irrigation is on a well. There is a water softener and reverse osmosis system as well.

This home is a must see! No pets please.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KKB4b27Tg7b&mls=1

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246 f96d48d7. Last update was on 2020-01-22

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Pond Run Ln have any available units?
141 Pond Run Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 Pond Run Ln have?
Some of 141 Pond Run Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Pond Run Ln currently offering any rent specials?
141 Pond Run Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Pond Run Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Pond Run Ln is pet friendly.
Does 141 Pond Run Ln offer parking?
No, 141 Pond Run Ln does not offer parking.
Does 141 Pond Run Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 Pond Run Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Pond Run Ln have a pool?
Yes, 141 Pond Run Ln has a pool.
Does 141 Pond Run Ln have accessible units?
No, 141 Pond Run Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Pond Run Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Pond Run Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

