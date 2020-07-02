All apartments in Jacksonville
14042 SADDLEHILL CT
14042 SADDLEHILL CT

14042 Saddle Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

14042 Saddle Hill Court, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Amazing 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end-unit with 20 ft ceilings, and lots of natural light. The 1st floor features beautiful wood floors, open living/dining room concept with a large kitchen, 42'' maple cabinets, solid surface counters, stainless appliances, food prep island, and breakfast nook. Spacious laundry room, and a 1/2 bath! The large Master Suite is located on the 1st floor, with tray ceilings, double vanities, garden tub, separate shower stall, and walk-in closet. Upstairs loft features a Bonus room, separate sitting area/office, two secondary bedrooms and a bath with double vanities.Upgraded lighting throughout home. Community pool and fitness center. Private gated community close to Baptist South Hospital and I-95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14042 SADDLEHILL CT have any available units?
14042 SADDLEHILL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14042 SADDLEHILL CT have?
Some of 14042 SADDLEHILL CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14042 SADDLEHILL CT currently offering any rent specials?
14042 SADDLEHILL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14042 SADDLEHILL CT pet-friendly?
No, 14042 SADDLEHILL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14042 SADDLEHILL CT offer parking?
No, 14042 SADDLEHILL CT does not offer parking.
Does 14042 SADDLEHILL CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14042 SADDLEHILL CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14042 SADDLEHILL CT have a pool?
Yes, 14042 SADDLEHILL CT has a pool.
Does 14042 SADDLEHILL CT have accessible units?
No, 14042 SADDLEHILL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 14042 SADDLEHILL CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 14042 SADDLEHILL CT does not have units with dishwashers.

