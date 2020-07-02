14042 SADDLEHILL CT

Amenities

Amazing 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end-unit with 20 ft ceilings, and lots of natural light. The 1st floor features beautiful wood floors, open living/dining room concept with a large kitchen, 42'' maple cabinets, solid surface counters, stainless appliances, food prep island, and breakfast nook. Spacious laundry room, and a 1/2 bath! The large Master Suite is located on the 1st floor, with tray ceilings, double vanities, garden tub, separate shower stall, and walk-in closet. Upstairs loft features a Bonus room, separate sitting area/office, two secondary bedrooms and a bath with double vanities.Upgraded lighting throughout home. Community pool and fitness center. Private gated community close to Baptist South Hospital and I-95.