- Split floor plan with hardwood floors and carpet. Sep dining room. Inside laundry. Washer/dryer stay but will not be repaired or replaced in they break. Mst has walk in closet. large back yard and attached bath. Covered carport with outside lounge space. Convenient to Regency and Arlington expressway.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4951548)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 137 Lamson st have any available units?
137 Lamson st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.