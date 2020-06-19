All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

137 Lamson st

137 Lamson Street · No Longer Available
Location

137 Lamson Street, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
walk in closets
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
- Split floor plan with hardwood floors and carpet. Sep dining room. Inside laundry. Washer/dryer stay but will not be repaired or replaced in they break. Mst has walk in closet. large back yard and attached bath. Covered carport with outside lounge space. Convenient to Regency and Arlington expressway.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4951548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Lamson st have any available units?
137 Lamson st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 Lamson st have?
Some of 137 Lamson st's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Lamson st currently offering any rent specials?
137 Lamson st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Lamson st pet-friendly?
No, 137 Lamson st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 137 Lamson st offer parking?
Yes, 137 Lamson st offers parking.
Does 137 Lamson st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 Lamson st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Lamson st have a pool?
No, 137 Lamson st does not have a pool.
Does 137 Lamson st have accessible units?
No, 137 Lamson st does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Lamson st have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Lamson st does not have units with dishwashers.
