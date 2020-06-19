137 Lamson st

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors carport walk in closets clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking

- Split floor plan with hardwood floors and carpet. Sep dining room. Inside laundry. Washer/dryer stay but will not be repaired or replaced in they break. Mst has walk in closet. large back yard and attached bath. Covered carport with outside lounge space. Convenient to Regency and Arlington expressway.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4951548)