Jacksonville, FL
13550 Valbuena Court
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:15 PM

13550 Valbuena Court

13550 Valbuena Court · No Longer Available
Location

13550 Valbuena Court, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13550 Valbuena Court have any available units?
13550 Valbuena Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 13550 Valbuena Court currently offering any rent specials?
13550 Valbuena Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13550 Valbuena Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13550 Valbuena Court is pet friendly.
Does 13550 Valbuena Court offer parking?
No, 13550 Valbuena Court does not offer parking.
Does 13550 Valbuena Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13550 Valbuena Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13550 Valbuena Court have a pool?
No, 13550 Valbuena Court does not have a pool.
Does 13550 Valbuena Court have accessible units?
No, 13550 Valbuena Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13550 Valbuena Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13550 Valbuena Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13550 Valbuena Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13550 Valbuena Court does not have units with air conditioning.

