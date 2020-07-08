135 West 5th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 Springfield
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute detached studio cottage apartment . Private parking . Perfect for single person . Walk to bistros and bars in Historic Springfield . Close to downtown and Main Street . Coin laundry onsite . Rent includes all utilities plus wi-FI . Call Mike 994-716-5532
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 135 W 5th St have any available units?
135 W 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.