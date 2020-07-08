All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:10 AM

135 W 5th St

135 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

135 West 5th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Cute detached studio cottage apartment . Private parking . Perfect for single person . Walk to bistros and bars in Historic Springfield . Close to downtown and Main Street . Coin laundry onsite . Rent includes all utilities plus wi-FI . Call Mike 994-716-5532

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 W 5th St have any available units?
135 W 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 W 5th St have?
Some of 135 W 5th St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 W 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
135 W 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 W 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 W 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 135 W 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 135 W 5th St offers parking.
Does 135 W 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 W 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 W 5th St have a pool?
No, 135 W 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 135 W 5th St have accessible units?
No, 135 W 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 135 W 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 W 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.

