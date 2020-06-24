All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13430 Davis Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13430 Davis Rd
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

13430 Davis Rd

13430 Davis Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deercreek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13430 Davis Creek Road, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deercreek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ONLY 1 UNIT LEFT!!!! Come check out the new fresh look in apartment lifestyle. At Davis Preserve you can enjoy a small community charm with a "Close to everything" feel. The community is located only minutes to world class beaches and shopping on beautiful McGregor Blvd. All of the units are very spacious starting at 1450 sq ft all the way up to 1750. They all include walk in laundry rooms, FREE garage parking, 10 foot ceilings, Stainless steel appliances and much more. We are also Pet Friendly for those other family members. The first units are available and the rest will be finished shortly. With only 27 units in the complex you will need to act quickly. Call us today at 239-454-3749 Office or Sudi Jerena 305-842-1768 to set up a showing. Come check out the new look to apartment living. Check out our new website for more photos and information! http://www.luxuryapartmentsfortmyers.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13430 Davis Rd have any available units?
13430 Davis Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13430 Davis Rd have?
Some of 13430 Davis Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13430 Davis Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13430 Davis Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13430 Davis Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13430 Davis Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13430 Davis Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13430 Davis Rd offers parking.
Does 13430 Davis Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13430 Davis Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13430 Davis Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13430 Davis Rd has a pool.
Does 13430 Davis Rd have accessible units?
No, 13430 Davis Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13430 Davis Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13430 Davis Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia