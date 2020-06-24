13430 Davis Rd

Amenities

ONLY 1 UNIT LEFT!!!! Come check out the new fresh look in apartment lifestyle. At Davis Preserve you can enjoy a small community charm with a "Close to everything" feel. The community is located only minutes to world class beaches and shopping on beautiful McGregor Blvd. All of the units are very spacious starting at 1450 sq ft all the way up to 1750. They all include walk in laundry rooms, FREE garage parking, 10 foot ceilings, Stainless steel appliances and much more. We are also Pet Friendly for those other family members. The first units are available and the rest will be finished shortly. With only 27 units in the complex you will need to act quickly. Call us today at 239-454-3749 Office or Sudi Jerena 305-842-1768 to set up a showing. Come check out the new look to apartment living. Check out our new website for more photos and information! http://www.luxuryapartmentsfortmyers.com/