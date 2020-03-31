1205 Lasalle Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207 San Marco
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Newly painted 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment on 1st floor near hospital and San Marco Square. Window unit for heat and air. Carpet and tile, no laundry facilities on property. $750 per month rent, $750 security deposit. Due prior to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1205 LASALLE ST have any available units?
1205 LASALLE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.