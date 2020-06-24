Amenities

12010 Michaelson Way W Available 02/01/19 4BR 3BA Single Family - Single Level - Split Floor Plan Home Rental - Mandarin/Flynn Oaks - 3 Large Main Living Areas - Large Outdoor Covered Patio - Fireplace - 2Car Garage - Convenient to San Jose Blvd, NAS Jax, I-295, I-95 - Location, Location, Location!! This single family, single level 4 BR 3 BA home is located in the Flynn Oaks/Mandarin area, close to everything!! Shopping, Restaurants, NAS Jax, I-295 and I-95. The area is a well established peaceful neighborhood.



Great schools all within 5 miles of the property

Crown Point Elementary

Mandarin Middle

Mandarin High



The home has two large living areas, a formal dining room, dinette area and is Open Concept living. A Split Floor plan with a large master suite and en suite and three additional guest bedrooms with two full bathrooms. Lots of additional storage! Laundry area off the kitchen for convenience. Check out the designer light fixtures!



Enjoy the Florida outdoors on the large covered patio access through the sliding glass doors off the kitchen complete with designer pavers. The landscaping is beautifully grown and maintained. Front entry 2 Car garage and a wood burning fireplace in the living area.



The kitchen has a high top bar area that can seat up to 5 people and has a small eating area that can accommodate a dinette set great for entertaining. Appliances include all stainless appliances French door refrigerator, glass top range and oven, dishwasher. There is an endless amount of cabinets for storage and counter tops for food prep.



The master suite and ensuite are oversized. The ensuite includes a large vanity shower/tub combo and private bath.



The property is not available until 2/1/19 - Showings scheduled with a 24 hour Notice.



Pets are welcome, 2 pet max, no aggressive breeds.

Application Fee - Pet Rent may apply, ask Agent

Additional Deposit for Pet may apply - ask Agent



HOA restrictions and additional fees may apply - Ask Agent



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville



6282 Dupont Station Court E. Unit 3, Jacksonville, FL 32217.



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee Applies



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.

http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.



