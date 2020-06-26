All apartments in Jacksonville
11977 Saverio Lane
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:17 AM

11977 Saverio Lane

11977 Saverio Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11977 Saverio Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful Family Home With A Huge Fenced Back Yard. Perfect For Children And Pets. Patio Off Living Room Is A Great Place To Gather With The Family And Friends To Cookout. The Center Of The House Is A 30 X 15' Area Which Includes The Living Room,Kitchen And Breakfast Nook. The Cathedral Ceiling Opens Up This Living Area To Light And Space. The Bedrooms Are On A Split Plan. There Is A "bonus Room" On The 2nd Level Which Could Be Whatever You Need For It To Be. It Measures 14 X 20'.,This "bonus Room" Could Be A 4th Bedroom,Office,Exercise Room,Play Room For The Kids Or A Combination Of Any Of These. New To Florida And Concerned About Hurricanes? No Worries Here! It Sits High On A Hill Which Is Both Picturesque And Protective. The House Is Short Distance From The Community Pool. The Location Is In A Safe Area And Close To Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11977 Saverio Lane have any available units?
11977 Saverio Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11977 Saverio Lane have?
Some of 11977 Saverio Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11977 Saverio Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11977 Saverio Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11977 Saverio Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11977 Saverio Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11977 Saverio Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11977 Saverio Lane offers parking.
Does 11977 Saverio Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11977 Saverio Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11977 Saverio Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11977 Saverio Lane has a pool.
Does 11977 Saverio Lane have accessible units?
No, 11977 Saverio Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11977 Saverio Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11977 Saverio Lane has units with dishwashers.
