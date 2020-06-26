11977 Saverio Lane

Amenities

Wonderful Family Home With A Huge Fenced Back Yard. Perfect For Children And Pets. Patio Off Living Room Is A Great Place To Gather With The Family And Friends To Cookout. The Center Of The House Is A 30 X 15' Area Which Includes The Living Room,Kitchen And Breakfast Nook. The Cathedral Ceiling Opens Up This Living Area To Light And Space. The Bedrooms Are On A Split Plan. There Is A "bonus Room" On The 2nd Level Which Could Be Whatever You Need For It To Be. It Measures 14 X 20'.,This "bonus Room" Could Be A 4th Bedroom,Office,Exercise Room,Play Room For The Kids Or A Combination Of Any Of These. New To Florida And Concerned About Hurricanes? No Worries Here! It Sits High On A Hill Which Is Both Picturesque And Protective. The House Is Short Distance From The Community Pool. The Location Is In A Safe Area And Close To Shopping.