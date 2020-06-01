All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11894 ALEXANDRA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11894 ALEXANDRA DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11894 ALEXANDRA DR

11894 Alexandra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11894 Alexandra Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home is located in the community of Victoria Preserve. Features include three large bedrooms, two full baths, fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, and separate living/dining rooms. Feel the space of an open floor plan with neutral paint and carpet throughout. Enjoy the convenience of and inside laundry room with washer/dryer connections. This community has a pool, playground, and is conveniently located less than 20 minutes from Naval Station Mayport, Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), and Downtown. Available immediately. Non-aggressive breeds considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11894 ALEXANDRA DR have any available units?
11894 ALEXANDRA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11894 ALEXANDRA DR have?
Some of 11894 ALEXANDRA DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11894 ALEXANDRA DR currently offering any rent specials?
11894 ALEXANDRA DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11894 ALEXANDRA DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 11894 ALEXANDRA DR is pet friendly.
Does 11894 ALEXANDRA DR offer parking?
No, 11894 ALEXANDRA DR does not offer parking.
Does 11894 ALEXANDRA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11894 ALEXANDRA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11894 ALEXANDRA DR have a pool?
Yes, 11894 ALEXANDRA DR has a pool.
Does 11894 ALEXANDRA DR have accessible units?
No, 11894 ALEXANDRA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11894 ALEXANDRA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11894 ALEXANDRA DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia