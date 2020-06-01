11894 ALEXANDRA DR

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful home is located in the community of Victoria Preserve. Features include three large bedrooms, two full baths, fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, and separate living/dining rooms. Feel the space of an open floor plan with neutral paint and carpet throughout. Enjoy the convenience of and inside laundry room with washer/dryer connections. This community has a pool, playground, and is conveniently located less than 20 minutes from Naval Station Mayport, Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), and Downtown. Available immediately. Non-aggressive breeds considered.