All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1181 Woodstork Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1181 Woodstork Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1181 Woodstork Drive

1181 Woodstock Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1181 Woodstock Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4/2 Available for Immediate Move-In - St Johns County - This spacious 4 bed, 2 bath with attached 2 car garage is ready and available for immediate move in. The beautiful kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, range and oven with an eat in area overlooking the well maintained lawn. Wood and tile flooring throughout main living areas, with carpet in bedrooms. Washer and dryer included as courtesy items.

Schedule your appointment to view today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5513392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1181 Woodstork Drive have any available units?
1181 Woodstork Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1181 Woodstork Drive have?
Some of 1181 Woodstork Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1181 Woodstork Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1181 Woodstork Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1181 Woodstork Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1181 Woodstork Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1181 Woodstork Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1181 Woodstork Drive offers parking.
Does 1181 Woodstork Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1181 Woodstork Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1181 Woodstork Drive have a pool?
No, 1181 Woodstork Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1181 Woodstork Drive have accessible units?
No, 1181 Woodstork Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1181 Woodstork Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1181 Woodstork Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia