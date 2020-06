Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3/2 cute sandalwood house - Property Id: 235706



3/2 spacious home. Nice bathrooms and bedrooms. Convenient to schools, bus lines, shopping centers, restaurants. W&D hookup in separate laundry room. Shady fenced backyard with patio.

Freshly painted and new carpeting as well. Lots of space with separate living and dining rooms and kitchen/ family room combo. Split bedroom floor plan. Interested parties will require to have a credit/reference check. House is available to move in ......$ 35 application fee per adult. $ 1225 deposit.

No past evictions will be considered . Thanks

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235706

Property Id 235706



(RLNE5614398)