Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1164 Denaud St
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

1164 Denaud St

1164 Denaud Street · No Longer Available
Location

1164 Denaud Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful 3/1 Available for Immediate Move In! - Beautiful 3/1 home with big eat in fully equipped kitchen, lots of counter space, fenced yard and a carport. This home also has ceramic tile, carpet in the bedrooms, a beautiful bathroom with giant walk in shower, w/d conn and central a/c.

DIRECTIONS:S on Cassat, L on Plymouth, R on Denaud

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee

(RLNE5571852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1164 Denaud St have any available units?
1164 Denaud St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1164 Denaud St have?
Some of 1164 Denaud St's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1164 Denaud St currently offering any rent specials?
1164 Denaud St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 Denaud St pet-friendly?
No, 1164 Denaud St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1164 Denaud St offer parking?
Yes, 1164 Denaud St offers parking.
Does 1164 Denaud St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1164 Denaud St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 Denaud St have a pool?
No, 1164 Denaud St does not have a pool.
Does 1164 Denaud St have accessible units?
No, 1164 Denaud St does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 Denaud St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1164 Denaud St does not have units with dishwashers.
