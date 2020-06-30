All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11419 RENNE DR E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11419 RENNE DR E
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

11419 RENNE DR E

11419 Renne Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11419 Renne Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32218
San Mateo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
tennis court
3 bedroom home in San Mateo, remodeled, updated and ready for new occupants. Beautiful hardwood floors! Updated paint, kitchen cabinets, counter top and appliances. Fenced back yard over looks wooded view, storage shed, large concrete patio. Inside laundry room, one car carport. Updated roof, electrical and plumbing. Landlord provides lawn service and pest control. Enjoy the use of two Community parks which includes basketball court, tennis court, softball field, play grounds and a covered pavilion with four picnic tables - great for birthday parties! No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11419 RENNE DR E have any available units?
11419 RENNE DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11419 RENNE DR E have?
Some of 11419 RENNE DR E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11419 RENNE DR E currently offering any rent specials?
11419 RENNE DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11419 RENNE DR E pet-friendly?
No, 11419 RENNE DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11419 RENNE DR E offer parking?
Yes, 11419 RENNE DR E offers parking.
Does 11419 RENNE DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11419 RENNE DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11419 RENNE DR E have a pool?
No, 11419 RENNE DR E does not have a pool.
Does 11419 RENNE DR E have accessible units?
No, 11419 RENNE DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 11419 RENNE DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11419 RENNE DR E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia