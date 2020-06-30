11419 RENNE DR E

Amenities

3 bedroom home in San Mateo, remodeled, updated and ready for new occupants. Beautiful hardwood floors! Updated paint, kitchen cabinets, counter top and appliances. Fenced back yard over looks wooded view, storage shed, large concrete patio. Inside laundry room, one car carport. Updated roof, electrical and plumbing. Landlord provides lawn service and pest control. Enjoy the use of two Community parks which includes basketball court, tennis court, softball field, play grounds and a covered pavilion with four picnic tables - great for birthday parties! No pets, please.