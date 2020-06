Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Vacant!! This 3/2 townhome features a unique layout with the master bedroom downstairs, tiles, laminate wood floors, spacious family and dining room combo, open kitchen, ceiling fans throughout, one car garage with opener, carpet upstairs, two walking closets, and way more to list. You just need to come see for yourself.