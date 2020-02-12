All apartments in Jacksonville
11288 ESTANCIA VILLA DR
11288 ESTANCIA VILLA DR

11288 Estancia Villa Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11288 Estancia Villa Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome with 1-car garage has been well maintained and is ready for a new tenant. New laminate floor in main living area on first floor! Designer kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and 42-inch cabinets. Half bath on first floor, each bedroom on second floor has its own attached bathroom. Laundry is on second floor for ease, and unit includes stacking washer and dryer. Unit overlooks peaceful lake with fountain and is just steps away from the community pool. Desirable area near major thoroughfares and premium shopping.No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11288 ESTANCIA VILLA DR have any available units?
11288 ESTANCIA VILLA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11288 ESTANCIA VILLA DR have?
Some of 11288 ESTANCIA VILLA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11288 ESTANCIA VILLA DR currently offering any rent specials?
11288 ESTANCIA VILLA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11288 ESTANCIA VILLA DR pet-friendly?
No, 11288 ESTANCIA VILLA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11288 ESTANCIA VILLA DR offer parking?
Yes, 11288 ESTANCIA VILLA DR offers parking.
Does 11288 ESTANCIA VILLA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11288 ESTANCIA VILLA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11288 ESTANCIA VILLA DR have a pool?
Yes, 11288 ESTANCIA VILLA DR has a pool.
Does 11288 ESTANCIA VILLA DR have accessible units?
No, 11288 ESTANCIA VILLA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11288 ESTANCIA VILLA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11288 ESTANCIA VILLA DR has units with dishwashers.
