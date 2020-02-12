11288 ESTANCIA VILLA DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome with 1-car garage has been well maintained and is ready for a new tenant. New laminate floor in main living area on first floor! Designer kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and 42-inch cabinets. Half bath on first floor, each bedroom on second floor has its own attached bathroom. Laundry is on second floor for ease, and unit includes stacking washer and dryer. Unit overlooks peaceful lake with fountain and is just steps away from the community pool. Desirable area near major thoroughfares and premium shopping.No pets, please.