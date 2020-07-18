All apartments in Jacksonville
1123 Sebago Ave N
1123 Sebago Ave N

1123 Sebago Avenue North · (800) 433-6565
Location

1123 Sebago Avenue North, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home is currently being renovated by Dream America and will be be available for purchase or lease to own very soon. Apply today!

With the Dream America Program, you can lease to own this home or others like this in Jacksonville metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale from $150,000 - $400,000. Dream America will buy the house you want and rent it to you until you qualify for a mortgage. And best of all, 10% of your rent paid is credited towards your purchase.

For more information, email jax@dreamamerica.com or apply now at https://www.dreamamerica.com/home/applyNow/Jax-Buyer

Note: photos shown are other Dream America properties

(RLNE5914199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 Sebago Ave N have any available units?
1123 Sebago Ave N has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1123 Sebago Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Sebago Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Sebago Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1123 Sebago Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1123 Sebago Ave N offer parking?
No, 1123 Sebago Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 1123 Sebago Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 Sebago Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Sebago Ave N have a pool?
No, 1123 Sebago Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Sebago Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1123 Sebago Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Sebago Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 Sebago Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 Sebago Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 Sebago Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
