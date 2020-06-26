All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
11089 Castlemain Cir S
11089 Castlemain Cir S

11089 Castlemain Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

11089 Castlemain Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath - 1720 sq ft townhome for rent! Open kitchen and dining/living room combo features fireplace and ash gray wood-look flooring. Gourmet kitchen with smooth top range, dishwasher and more. Luxurious master en suite with his/her vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Custom built cabinets in bedroom 2, great for an office/work space. Two car garage and extra long drive way. This property won't last long, reserve your private tour today! Small pets under 40lbs considered with Non-refundable pet fee. 2 pet max. 3 CAR MAX PER UNIT. Resident benefit package: $18.50/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11089 Castlemain Cir S have any available units?
11089 Castlemain Cir S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11089 Castlemain Cir S have?
Some of 11089 Castlemain Cir S's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11089 Castlemain Cir S currently offering any rent specials?
11089 Castlemain Cir S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11089 Castlemain Cir S pet-friendly?
Yes, 11089 Castlemain Cir S is pet friendly.
Does 11089 Castlemain Cir S offer parking?
Yes, 11089 Castlemain Cir S offers parking.
Does 11089 Castlemain Cir S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11089 Castlemain Cir S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11089 Castlemain Cir S have a pool?
No, 11089 Castlemain Cir S does not have a pool.
Does 11089 Castlemain Cir S have accessible units?
No, 11089 Castlemain Cir S does not have accessible units.
Does 11089 Castlemain Cir S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11089 Castlemain Cir S has units with dishwashers.
