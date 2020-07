Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool

Fully renovated with two master bedrooms, one upstairs & one downstairs with inside laundry hook up and extra loft space. Kitchen with quartz counter tops, high end cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Courtyard French doors lead to living room & downstairs master bedroom, with privacy control blinds built-in. All new flooring, lighting and fans. Private courtyard with storage shed. Lakefront entry under mature trees and just steps to pool.