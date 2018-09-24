11028 Rock Island Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f97abb704f ---- Professionally-managed house for rent in the Mandarin/Losco area -Ranch-style house, located in Mandarin Station subdivision, off Losco Rd -Cul-de-sac lot location -1,520 square feet of living space -3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms -Split bedroom arrangement -Large great room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling -Eat-in kitchen with neutral painted cabinetry -Separate dining room, could also be used for home office -Travertine tile throughout main areas and hallway, carpet in bedrooms -Neutral paint and carpet -Washer/dryer provided as a convenience -Screened and covered patio -Backyard fully-fenced -No Smoking -Up to 2 pets will be considered; additional deposit and pet rent will apply -No Smoking -Available for occupancy beginning August 1st. Please take a moment to preview our rental application prior to contacting us for a showing: http://www.steponerealty.com/application-guidelines 12 month lease Back Yard Blinds Carpet Ceiling Fan Central Air Ceramic Tile City Water Dryer Electric Dryer Fence Internet Ready Master Bedroom One Fireplace Patio Screened Possible With Approval Public Sewer Washer Wood Fireplace