Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11028 Rock Island Rd
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:23 PM

11028 Rock Island Rd

11028 Rock Island Road · No Longer Available
Location

11028 Rock Island Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f97abb704f ---- Professionally-managed house for rent in the Mandarin/Losco area -Ranch-style house, located in Mandarin Station subdivision, off Losco Rd -Cul-de-sac lot location -1,520 square feet of living space -3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms -Split bedroom arrangement -Large great room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling -Eat-in kitchen with neutral painted cabinetry -Separate dining room, could also be used for home office -Travertine tile throughout main areas and hallway, carpet in bedrooms -Neutral paint and carpet -Washer/dryer provided as a convenience -Screened and covered patio -Backyard fully-fenced -No Smoking -Up to 2 pets will be considered; additional deposit and pet rent will apply -No Smoking -Available for occupancy beginning August 1st. Please take a moment to preview our rental application prior to contacting us for a showing: http://www.steponerealty.com/application-guidelines 12 month lease Back Yard Blinds Carpet Ceiling Fan Central Air Ceramic Tile City Water Dryer Electric Dryer Fence Internet Ready Master Bedroom One Fireplace Patio Screened Possible With Approval Public Sewer Washer Wood Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11028 Rock Island Rd have any available units?
11028 Rock Island Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11028 Rock Island Rd have?
Some of 11028 Rock Island Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11028 Rock Island Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11028 Rock Island Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11028 Rock Island Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11028 Rock Island Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11028 Rock Island Rd offer parking?
No, 11028 Rock Island Rd does not offer parking.
Does 11028 Rock Island Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11028 Rock Island Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11028 Rock Island Rd have a pool?
No, 11028 Rock Island Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11028 Rock Island Rd have accessible units?
No, 11028 Rock Island Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11028 Rock Island Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11028 Rock Island Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

