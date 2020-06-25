All apartments in Jacksonville
1066 Huron St

1066 Huron Street · No Longer Available
Location

1066 Huron Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
range
oven
refrigerator
Huron St. Duplex - Property Id: 97438

2/1 duplex unit. Tile floors, no washer Dryer hookup
Property Id 97438

(RLNE4679757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1066 Huron St have any available units?
1066 Huron St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1066 Huron St have?
Some of 1066 Huron St's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1066 Huron St currently offering any rent specials?
1066 Huron St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 Huron St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1066 Huron St is pet friendly.
Does 1066 Huron St offer parking?
No, 1066 Huron St does not offer parking.
Does 1066 Huron St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1066 Huron St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 Huron St have a pool?
No, 1066 Huron St does not have a pool.
Does 1066 Huron St have accessible units?
No, 1066 Huron St does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 Huron St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1066 Huron St does not have units with dishwashers.
