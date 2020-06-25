Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1066 Huron St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1066 Huron St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1066 Huron St
1066 Huron Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1066 Huron Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock
Amenities
w/d hookup
dogs allowed
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huron St. Duplex - Property Id: 97438
2/1 duplex unit. Tile floors, no washer Dryer hookup
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97438
Property Id 97438
(RLNE4679757)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1066 Huron St have any available units?
1066 Huron St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1066 Huron St have?
Some of 1066 Huron St's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1066 Huron St currently offering any rent specials?
1066 Huron St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 Huron St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1066 Huron St is pet friendly.
Does 1066 Huron St offer parking?
No, 1066 Huron St does not offer parking.
Does 1066 Huron St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1066 Huron St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 Huron St have a pool?
No, 1066 Huron St does not have a pool.
Does 1066 Huron St have accessible units?
No, 1066 Huron St does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 Huron St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1066 Huron St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia