All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10235 Westmar Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10235 Westmar Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10235 Westmar Rd

10235 Westmar Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10235 Westmar Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2eb47b90d5 ----
Built in 1955, this 3BR/2BA home is tucked away and ready to be seen! This 1,157 sq.ft. home features new flooring,paint, fridge, and stove. Schedule to see this home while it\'s available! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! Section 8 accepted! **50% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 3/15!**

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10235 Westmar Rd have any available units?
10235 Westmar Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10235 Westmar Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10235 Westmar Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10235 Westmar Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10235 Westmar Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10235 Westmar Rd offer parking?
No, 10235 Westmar Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10235 Westmar Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10235 Westmar Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10235 Westmar Rd have a pool?
No, 10235 Westmar Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10235 Westmar Rd have accessible units?
No, 10235 Westmar Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10235 Westmar Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10235 Westmar Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10235 Westmar Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10235 Westmar Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia