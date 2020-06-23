10235 Westmar Rd

Amenities

Built in 1955, this 3BR/2BA home is tucked away and ready to be seen! This 1,157 sq.ft. home features new flooring,paint, fridge, and stove. Schedule to see this home while it\'s available! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! Section 8 accepted! **50% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 3/15!**



