Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10200 Belle Rive Blvd #249
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

10200 Belle Rive Blvd #249

10200 Belle Rive Blvd 249 · No Longer Available
Location

10200 Belle Rive Blvd 249, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful ground floor, lake view condo!! - **AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**

Beautiful 1 bedroom condo at The Landings of Belle Rive. Enjoy this cute 1 bedroom with 770 sq. ft of living space, screened in patio with beautiful lake view! Condo features a wood-like tile flooring, fireplace and a full size washer and dryer. This ground floor unit is in an amazing location. The community lake completely surrounds the unit!

Enjoy living in a community filled with serene nature and lake views! Conveniently located off Southside Blvd near the Avenues Mall.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4306423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10200 Belle Rive Blvd #249 have any available units?
10200 Belle Rive Blvd #249 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10200 Belle Rive Blvd #249 have?
Some of 10200 Belle Rive Blvd #249's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10200 Belle Rive Blvd #249 currently offering any rent specials?
10200 Belle Rive Blvd #249 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10200 Belle Rive Blvd #249 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10200 Belle Rive Blvd #249 is pet friendly.
Does 10200 Belle Rive Blvd #249 offer parking?
No, 10200 Belle Rive Blvd #249 does not offer parking.
Does 10200 Belle Rive Blvd #249 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10200 Belle Rive Blvd #249 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10200 Belle Rive Blvd #249 have a pool?
Yes, 10200 Belle Rive Blvd #249 has a pool.
Does 10200 Belle Rive Blvd #249 have accessible units?
No, 10200 Belle Rive Blvd #249 does not have accessible units.
Does 10200 Belle Rive Blvd #249 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10200 Belle Rive Blvd #249 does not have units with dishwashers.
