10200 Belle Rive Blvd #249

Beautiful ground floor, lake view condo!! - **AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**



Beautiful 1 bedroom condo at The Landings of Belle Rive. Enjoy this cute 1 bedroom with 770 sq. ft of living space, screened in patio with beautiful lake view! Condo features a wood-like tile flooring, fireplace and a full size washer and dryer. This ground floor unit is in an amazing location. The community lake completely surrounds the unit!



Enjoy living in a community filled with serene nature and lake views! Conveniently located off Southside Blvd near the Avenues Mall.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE4306423)