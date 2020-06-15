605 2ND AVE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

*APPLICATION APPROVED* PENDING SECURITY DEPOSIT. 6 blocks to the ocean and only a few blocks to shopping! This ground level , large 2 bedroom( each approx 12x12) with 1 bath unit. Crown molding in the family room and dining room. Recessed lighting in family and kitchen. All neutral tile and paint throughout. Bath remodeled. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Water and lawn maint included in rent. Common Washer and Dryer in locked garage. Private back door access to fenced/common back deck. Pet ok with approval (NO dogs), refundable deposit $300 required. $1300 rent security deposit required. Must have good credit, good rental history, steady employment , no evictions and make $3000+/avg month household income. NO COLLEGE STUDENTS Professionally managed