Jacksonville Beach, FL
605 2ND AVE N
Last updated May 29 2020 at 6:57 PM

605 2ND AVE N

605 2nd Avenue North · (904) 625-1438
Location

605 2nd Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1079 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
*APPLICATION APPROVED* PENDING SECURITY DEPOSIT. 6 blocks to the ocean and only a few blocks to shopping! This ground level , large 2 bedroom( each approx 12x12) with 1 bath unit. Crown molding in the family room and dining room. Recessed lighting in family and kitchen. All neutral tile and paint throughout. Bath remodeled. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Water and lawn maint included in rent. Common Washer and Dryer in locked garage. Private back door access to fenced/common back deck. Pet ok with approval (NO dogs), refundable deposit $300 required. $1300 rent security deposit required. Must have good credit, good rental history, steady employment , no evictions and make $3000+/avg month household income. NO COLLEGE STUDENTS Professionally managed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 2ND AVE N have any available units?
605 2ND AVE N has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 605 2ND AVE N have?
Some of 605 2ND AVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 2ND AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
605 2ND AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 2ND AVE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 2ND AVE N is pet friendly.
Does 605 2ND AVE N offer parking?
Yes, 605 2ND AVE N does offer parking.
Does 605 2ND AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 2ND AVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 2ND AVE N have a pool?
No, 605 2ND AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 605 2ND AVE N have accessible units?
No, 605 2ND AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 605 2ND AVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 2ND AVE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 2ND AVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 2ND AVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
