All apartments in Homestead
Find more places like 642 SE 32nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Homestead, FL
/
642 SE 32nd Ave
Last updated May 25 2020 at 9:03 PM

642 SE 32nd Ave

642 SE 32nd Avenue · (305) 824-7261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Homestead
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

642 SE 32nd Avenue, Homestead, FL 33033
Oasis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 642 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
** BEST VALUE ** SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HIGHLY DESIRABLE WATERFRONT 2BED 2.5BATH UNIT FOR RENT ONLY $1650/Month* GROUND LEVEL ENTRY W/ HUGE LIVING ROOM and HALF BATH ON GROUND FLOOR. WATERFRONT VIEWS to the magnificent MARTINIQUE AT OASIS LAKE. HUGE PATIO with a vibrant atmosphere to enjoy our beautiful FLORIDA WEATHER.
Featuring a FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, WASHER & DRYER. BEST LOCATION, offering the advantage of walking distance to all state of the arts amenities offered by the gated community. Party room, a grand pool and spa, children’s playground, fitness center, and nearby shopping, dining, schools and entertainment. THIS TOWNHOUSE IF A PERFECT FIT FOR A FAMILY * AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY * VERY EASY TO SHOW - SUPRA ** CALL LISTING AGENT NOW **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 SE 32nd Ave have any available units?
642 SE 32nd Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 642 SE 32nd Ave have?
Some of 642 SE 32nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 SE 32nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
642 SE 32nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 SE 32nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 642 SE 32nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homestead.
Does 642 SE 32nd Ave offer parking?
No, 642 SE 32nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 642 SE 32nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 642 SE 32nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 SE 32nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 642 SE 32nd Ave has a pool.
Does 642 SE 32nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 642 SE 32nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 642 SE 32nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 642 SE 32nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 642 SE 32nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 642 SE 32nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 642 SE 32nd Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road
Homestead, FL 33035
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd
Homestead, FL 33035

Similar Pages

Homestead 1 BedroomsHomestead 2 Bedrooms
Homestead Apartments with ParkingHomestead Apartments with Pool
Homestead Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLTamarac, FL
Coral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FL
Fountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity