pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
58 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Homestead, FL
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1535 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1444 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1501 sqft
Welcome to Seascape Pointe At Seascape Pointe weve gone far beyond the basics, creating a community with a premium quality experience, exceptional amenities and a coveted location right in the center of Keys Gate in Homestead, FL.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1040 NE 30th Ave
1040 NE 30th Ave, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1776 sqft
Portofino East townhouse,gated community,newly renovated. Garage & fenced in backyard. Must see. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5878245)
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2393 Se 14 St
2393 Southeast 14th Street, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1731 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Homestead. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, playground, and lake view.
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
2460 Southeast 16th Terrace
2460 Southeast 16th Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
930 sqft
460 Southeast 16th Terrace Apt #204, Homestead, FL 33035 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1439 SE 24th Ct
1439 Southeast 24th Court, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2-story, 3/2.5 townhouse for rent in Shoma Keys Cove community in Homestead. Beautiful swimming pool by lake, Located near US1, FL Turnpike, Homestead outlet mall and high school. All kitchen and laundry appliances included. 12-month lease. Pets ok
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
2921 SE 13th Ave
2921 Southeast 13th Road, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice apartment 2 bed's and 2 bath's. Gated community with 24hrs security.Near to Florida Keys entrance, Florida Turnpike, Homestead Base, supermarket's and schools! Section 8 welcome!!
Last updated March 15 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
1944 Southeast 23rd Avenue
1944 Southeast 23rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1938 sqft
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
3933 Northeast 11th Drive
3933 Northeast 11th Drive, Homestead, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,285
2217 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Homestead
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15360 Southwest 303rd Street
15360 Southwest 303rd Street, Leisure City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
For rent 1 bed and 1 bath apartment Exit 2 turnpike, homestead $1,050 all utilities included Please Text 305 280 3460 More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/homestead-fl?lid=12934861 (RLNE5436856)
Results within 5 miles of Homestead
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Alcazar Apartment Villas
14981 SW 283rd St, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1283 sqft
This 288-unit apartment community is made up of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
28800 Southwest 163rd Court
28800 Southwest 163rd Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,165
3578 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
21351 Southwest 129th Court
21351 Southwest 129th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2435 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11137 Southwest 238th Terrace
11137 Southwest 238th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1245 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
25052 SW 115th Ave
25052 Southwest 115th Avenue, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1828 sqft
Amazing Townhouse 3Be/2.5Ba A MUST SEE! - Property Id: 179233 A MUST SEE!!! Like New Townhouse- do not miss this opportunity to live in this beautiful townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths upstairs kitchen w/ granite, new s/s appliances, pantry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
23971 SW 109th Path
23971 SW 109th Path, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Amazing new construction villa!!! 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 216914 A MUST SEE!!!! ...
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
17350 Southwest 232nd Street
17350 Southwest 232nd Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy life in a tranquil setting at Silver Palm Place, an exceptional place to live. Right now, we are offering a 2020 model year, 504 sq. ft., 1 bed/1 bath home for only $1,250.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
20467 Southwest 327th Street
20467 SW 327th St, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,745
2689 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
23111 Southwest 112th Place
23111 Southwest 112th Place, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1660 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
12422 SW 250th Ter
12422 Southwest 250th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
REMODELED KITCHEN, WITH BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED, ALL TILE TRHOUGH , ONE STORY HOME WITH COVERED TERRACE PERFECT FOR FAMILY FENCE PATIO, PETS OK, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH A WALKING PANTRY, KITCHEN OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM, FORMAL DINING AND
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11476 SW 248th Ln
11476 Southwest 248th Lane, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1668 sqft
Amazing New Townhouse at Artesa 3Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 178913 Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath villa with 2 car spaces, at Artesa.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
24204 SW 109th Path
24204 Southwest 109th Path, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Amazing Single Home at Bluewaters 3be/2ba - Property Id: 205944 A must see!!!....
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
20200 SW 280 St
20200 Southwest 280th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1803 sqft
$2,300/Month PLUS ADDITIONAL $250 PER MONTH FOR UTILTIES. Located in the Redlands, single family-GUEST HOUSE, 3 bedroom 2 bath is approximately 1 acre.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
24363 SW 113th Ave
24363 Southwest 113th Avenue, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautiful two story SFH for rent in Miami. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms in sought after Silver Palms Community. Features spacious master suite. Pets Ok, and military service members welcome. Easy access to Turnpike and US1, easy to show!
