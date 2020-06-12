/
/
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:38 AM
10 Cheap Apartments for rent in Homestead, FL
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1581 NE 8th St
1581 Northeast 8th Street, Homestead, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
18 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 APARTMENT FIRST FLOOR. VERY SPACIOUS GATED. ASSIGNED PARKING AND QUIET PLACE.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
436 SW 8th Ave #2.
436 Southwest 8th Avenue, Homestead, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
250 sqft
GREAT PROPERTY 1 BED 1 BAD, HOMESTEAD, APPROVAL IN TWO DAYS, READY TO MOVE IN, EXCELLENT TWO STORIES MULTI-FAMILY BUILDING. 12 UNITS.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1663 SE 27th Dr
1663 Southeast 27th Drive, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2/2 in Keys Cove. Quiet, safe and gated community. Tile floors throughout and carpet in the guest bedroom. Very spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet and private bathroom. Separate dining and living areas. Washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
42 SE 1st Rd
42 Southeast 1st Road, Homestead, FL
1 Bedroom
$725
300 sqft
Great location One bedroom One bath second floor apartment in Downtown Homestead near transportation, shopping, Miami Dade college. Water included with rent.
Results within 1 mile of Homestead
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15360 Southwest 303rd Street
15360 Southwest 303rd Street, Leisure City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
For rent 1 bed and 1 bath apartment Exit 2 turnpike, homestead $1,050 all utilities included Please Text 305 280 3460 More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/homestead-fl?lid=12934861 (RLNE5436856)
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
421 nw 12 st, Unit 7
421 Northwest 12th Street, Florida City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
300 sqft
Apart 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. To move in: first month, last month and security deposit.
Results within 5 miles of Homestead
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Naranja Lakes
1 Unit Available
14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd
14850 Naranja Lakes Boulevard, Naranja, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
First floor, lake view, 2 bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom condo in Naranja Lakes. Property features a gated community with security guard, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, spacious living area. Large storage room off foyer.
Results within 10 miles of Homestead
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
18731 SW 122nd Ct
18731 Southwest 122nd Court, South Miami Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Gorgeous 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom efficiency. A must see.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19525 SW 119th Pl
19525 Southwest 119th Place, South Miami Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful studio home with 1 Bedroom and 1 Full Bathroom, ready to move in! Its located near the turnpike and southwest Mall.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
16450 NW 177 ST
16450 Southwest 177th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$1,000
Great location !STUDIO! a block away from major expressways. has one bathroom,balcony and kitchen. "GATED COMMUNITY" Elevator and pool . All utilities (Electricity, AC , cable TV Included in maintenance fee) washer & dryer on each floor
Similar Pages
Homestead 1 BedroomsHomestead 2 BedroomsHomestead 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHomestead 3 BedroomsHomestead Apartments under $1,100Homestead Apartments with Balcony
Homestead Apartments with GarageHomestead Apartments with GymHomestead Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHomestead Apartments with ParkingHomestead Apartments with PoolHomestead Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLTamarac, FL
Coral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FL