Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:46 PM
131 Apartments for rent in Homestead, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
2 Units Available
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1535 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,864
1740 sqft
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1040 NE 30th Ave
1040 NE 30th Ave, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1776 sqft
Portofino East townhouse,gated community,newly renovated. Garage & fenced in backyard. Must see. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5878245)
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1149 Independence Trail
1149 Independence Trail, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous 2 Bed/2 Bath,first floor,lake view condo in gated community. Updated, washer and dryer combo inside the unit, screened back porch, storage closet, split floor plan, master with walk-in closet. Community Pool. This must see, will not last!
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
2863 SE 15 RD
2863 Southeast 15th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2.5 Town Home on the lake in Keys Cove - Property Id: 298548 2 story 3/2.5 unit in Keys Cove on the lake. Gated community with in walking distance of parks, public transportation and Homestead Trolley.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2393 Se 14 St
2393 Southeast 14th Street, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1731 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Homestead. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, playground, and lake view.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
990 NE 33rd Ter
990 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOvely unit in Monterey! This first floor unit will not disappoint, and has been freshly painted! Spacious layout with all tile floors in the living areas. Gated community with security, clubhouse, swimming pool, and gym.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Oasis
134 SE 28th Ter
134 Southeast 28th Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful Condo with 3 Bed / 2 Full Bath / 1 Parking Space + lots of guest. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter top. Tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms...
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Oasis
378 NE 30th Ave
378 Northeast 30th Avenue, Homestead, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great opportunity to own this everything's included home located in the gated community of Windward. Home is a 5/4.5.
Last updated July 10 at 08:53pm
1 Unit Available
2460 Southeast 16th Terrace
2460 Southeast 16th Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
930 sqft
460 Southeast 16th Terrace Apt #204, Homestead, FL 33035 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Baywinds
720 SE 33rd Terrace
720 SE 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1670 sqft
This beautiful home is situated in the prestigious Vineyard Development in the Subdivision of Sonoma that is gated. It has a terrific floor plan which is actually split four ways so it's great for family and privacy.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Baywinds
320 SE 37TH TE
320 SE 37th Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
VERY NICE THOWNHOME LOCATED IN HOMESTEAD, GOOD LOCATION IN A GATED COMMUNITY, THIS HOUSE IS RENTED UNTIL JULY/31ST , SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE WITH 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE, ASSOCIATION REQUIRED 620 OF CREDIT SCORE
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2221 SE 24th Pl
2221 Southeast 24th Place, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful two story townhouse in a quiet, gated community in Keys Gate development.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Oasis
529 SE 32nd Ter
529 SE 32nd Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
This beautiful home is located in the martinique subdivision within the isles at oasis community. It's a brand new luxury villa and has all the upgrades. Stainless appliances,pantry, washer dryer, extra storage and a fenced back yard.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1260 SE 29th St
1260 Southeast 29th Street, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Venetian Garden South.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1658 SE 28th Ct
1658 Southeast 28th Court, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedrooms and 2 baths second floor apartment in Keys Cove. Title floor throughout, washer and dryer. Gated community.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1301 SE 28th Ln
1301 SE 28th Lane, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Charming condo with 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet & bathroom. Nice kitchen with dishwasher, range, refrigerator & plenty of pantry space.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
2615 SE 14 AVE
2615 Southeast 14th Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2.5 Town Home on the lake in Keys Cove - Property Id: 298580 2 story 3/2.5 unit in Keys Cove on the lake. Gated community with in walking distance of parks, public transportation and Homestead Trolley.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Keys Gate
1141 SE 20th Rd
1141 Southeast 20th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Single family home in great gated community. Home has 3 bedrooms 2 baths, beautiful kitchen with an island and tiled & carpet. Relax in the backyard over looking the lake.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1261 SE 27th St
1261 Southeast 27th Street, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
815 sqft
Opportunity to lease at the desirable Venetia Gardens complex. This 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom has been recently upgraded will all new appliances. Complex features luxurious pool/clubhouse and 24 hour security gate.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Oasis
642 SE 32nd Ave
642 SE 32nd Avenue, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
** BEST VALUE ** SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HIGHLY DESIRABLE WATERFRONT 2BED 2.5BATH UNIT FOR RENT ONLY $1650/Month* GROUND LEVEL ENTRY W/ HUGE LIVING ROOM and HALF BATH ON GROUND FLOOR. WATERFRONT VIEWS to the magnificent MARTINIQUE AT OASIS LAKE.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Oasis
648 SE 32nd Ave
648 SE 32nd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1432 sqft
** BEST VALUE ** SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HIGHLY DESIRABLE WATERFRONT 3BED 2.5BATH UNIT FOR RENT ONLY $1750/Month* GROUND LEVEL ENTRY W/ HUGE LIVING ROOM and HALF BATH ON GROUND FLOOR. WATERFRONT VIEWS to the magnificent MARTINIQUE AT OASIS LAKE.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2478 SE 13th Ct
2478 Southeast 13th Court, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Spacious 3 bdroom, 2 1/2 bath executive Townhouse at Palm Breeze. One car garage and drive way for 2 vehicles. Rent includes access to community pools and clubhouses and green areas.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2190 SE 2nd St
2190 Southeast 2nd Street, Homestead, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful modern 6 bedroom and 4 bath single family home in the gated community of Ventanas del Sol! Very spacious for a great family. Nice updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
2650 SE 16 Te #105 Homestead
2650 Southeast 16th Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1166 sqft
GREAT 1ST FLOOR 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH LARGE AND SPACIOUS CONDO AT KEYS COVE, FRIDGE, STOVE, MICROWAVE AND KITCHEN CABINETS DISHWASHER AND WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT NICE BACKYARD LOTS OF AMENITIES RECREATION CENTER, POOL ETC.
