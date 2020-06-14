Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

57 Apartments for rent in Homestead, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Homestead renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1444 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1501 sqft
Welcome to Seascape Pointe At Seascape Pointe weve gone far beyond the basics, creating a community with a premium quality experience, exceptional amenities and a coveted location right in the center of Keys Gate in Homestead, FL.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
970 NE 33rd Ter
970 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 bedrooms 2 baths condo on second floor. Located in the beautiful Monterrey at Malibu Bay. Near shopping centers, Homestead hospital, restaurants and schools. Close to the Turnpike, within minutes from the Florida Keys. Clubhouse with pool and gym.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
967 NE 36th Ave
967 NE 36th Ave, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Live in one of the most desirable family oriented community at Homestead. Pool, Gym and Guard Gate. Two Floors House with Four Bedrooms. Spacious living, dining and family room. New vinyl in bedrooms, tile on first Floor. Home ready to move in.

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1379 sqft
1395 Northeast 33rd Avenue Apt #102-26, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Huge beautiful Townhouse for Rent!!!.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1650 NE 33rd Ave
1650 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1379 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom unit in Malibu Bay! This property will not disappoint, featuring a spacious layout with living room, dining room, and family room area. All tile floors downstairs, and carpeted upstairs.

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
930 NE 33rd. Terrace # 201. Homestead
930 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1176 sqft
Move in: First, Last & Security. Total $4,200. Ready to move in.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
940 NE 33 TE
940 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Monterey neighborhood of Malibu Bay! This unit features a spacious floor plan with tile floors in living areas.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1316 N Quetzal Ct
1316 North Questal Court, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful single family home in The Villages of Homestead. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage tiled throughout. Community has clubhouse, pool, exercise room and more.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2525 SE 19th Pl
2525 Southeast 19th Place, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED SEASONAL FIRST FLOOR LAKEFRONT CONDO. AVAILABLE ONLY 4/1/2020-10/31/2020. 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den corner unit with beautiful lake view.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Oasis
1 Unit Available
3488 NE 1st St
3488 Northeast 1st Street, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Located in the private Mirage community, this charming home boasts open living areas that accommodate many different styles and layouts.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
990 NE 33rd Ter
990 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOvely unit in Monterey! This first floor unit will not disappoint, and has been freshly painted! Spacious layout with all tile floors in the living areas. Gated community with security, clubhouse, swimming pool, and gym.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Oasis
1 Unit Available
648 SE 32nd Ave
648 SE 32nd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1432 sqft
** BEST VALUE ** SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HIGHLY DESIRABLE WATERFRONT 3BED 2.5BATH UNIT FOR RENT ONLY $1750/Month* GROUND LEVEL ENTRY W/ HUGE LIVING ROOM and HALF BATH ON GROUND FLOOR. WATERFRONT VIEWS to the magnificent MARTINIQUE AT OASIS LAKE.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Oasis
1 Unit Available
642 SE 32nd Ave
642 SE 32nd Avenue, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
** BEST VALUE ** SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HIGHLY DESIRABLE WATERFRONT 2BED 2.5BATH UNIT FOR RENT ONLY $1650/Month* GROUND LEVEL ENTRY W/ HUGE LIVING ROOM and HALF BATH ON GROUND FLOOR. WATERFRONT VIEWS to the magnificent MARTINIQUE AT OASIS LAKE.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1720 NE 33rd Ave
1720 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
WOW! WHAT A GREAT TOWNHOUSE! ENJOY THE 24 HRS SECURITY GUARD AND THE TOP CLASS RESORT FACILITIES IN THIS BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY IN MALIBU. THE VILLAS AT CARMEL INCLUDE A CLUBHOUSE W/ FITNESS CENTER AND POOL. BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 3 BR, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2247 Portofino Ave
2247 Portofino Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
This is a 3 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath single family home that boasts a large living area. Open kitchen/dining layout with a large living room and high ceilings. Plenty of space!! Located in the exclusive community of Waterstone.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1666 SE 27th Ct
1666 Southeast 27th Court, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful Apartment located on the 1st floor, For rent 3 bedrooms, 2 baths .Kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinets, washer and dryer inside, assigned parking, central air conditioning.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Oasis
1 Unit Available
656 SE 30th Ter
656 SE 30th Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
Beautiful single family home in Antillean Isles in the Isles of Oasis. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home newly painted with gorgeous wood floors. Antillean Isles is a quiet well landscaped neighborhood.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3369 NE 11th Dr
3369 Northeast 11th Drive, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Excellent Villa at Malibu Bay. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, fully remodeled with oversize kitchen cabinets, SS Appliances, Granite on baths, vaulted ceilings, light fixtures and washer and dyer on unit.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1474 SE 23rd Ter
1474 Southeast 23rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brand new 3 Bedrooms, 2-1/2 Baths Townhouse with one car garage. Granite Counter Tops with all Stainless Steel Appliances. Rent includes association fees, use of association amenities like clubhouse, gym, pool and community parks. Gated community.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
3372 SE 7th CT
3372 SE 7th Court, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Single Family home for rent, Built in 2014 features 3 beds 2.5 baths with Foyer entrance, vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile on first floor and wood laminate on second floor. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor, along with washer & dyer.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1035 NE 41st Pl
1035 Northeast 41st Place, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
The largest 4 bedroom's 3.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1480 NE 33rd Ave
1480 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful Townhouse for Rent in Homestead. This property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with washer and dryer at the unit. New floor at the master bedroom (carpet on the other ones) Nice Pool and gym included on rent.

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
153 SE 33rd Pl
153 Southeast 33rd Place, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
This home features 3 BR / 2.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
935 NE 34th Ave
935 Northeast 34th Avenue, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Resort Style Gated Community near Baptist Hospital, Restaurants & Shopping.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Homestead, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Homestead renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

