Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:52 AM

90 Apartments for rent in Homestead, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1444 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1501 sqft
Welcome to Seascape Pointe At Seascape Pointe weve gone far beyond the basics, creating a community with a premium quality experience, exceptional amenities and a coveted location right in the center of Keys Gate in Homestead, FL.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1535 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1642 sqft
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1400 Jefferson dr
1400 Jefferson Drive, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1195 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3/2 Lakeview Near turnpike & shopping - Property Id: 114148 Beautiful recently remodeled condo 3/ 2, first floor, corner unit, full lake view from master bedroom, kitchen, living room, dining room & 2nd & 3rd bedroom partial lake

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1270 SE 28th Ct
1270 Southeast 28th Court, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
SECTION 8 FRIENDLY! Completely remodeled, first floor unit in the highly desired and gated community of Venetia Gardens. The home features 2 bedrooms with walk-in-closets and 2 full baths. Additional private storage room right outside the front door.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
930 NE 33rd. Terrace # 201. Homestead
930 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1176 sqft
Move in: First, Last & Security. Total $4,200. Ready to move in.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Keys Gate
1 Unit Available
2910 Dunwoodie Pl
2910 Dunwoodie Place, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful home in a gated, quiet community in Keys Gate development.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3365 NE 14th Dr
3365 Northeast 14th Drive, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great Townhouse in amazing area of Homestead, patio, washer and dryer bedroom upstairs etc.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2525 SE 19th Pl
2525 Southeast 19th Place, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED SEASONAL FIRST FLOOR LAKEFRONT CONDO. AVAILABLE ONLY 4/1/2020-10/31/2020. 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den corner unit with beautiful lake view.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Oasis
1 Unit Available
3488 NE 1st St
3488 Northeast 1st Street, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Located in the private Mirage community, this charming home boasts open living areas that accommodate many different styles and layouts.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Oasis
1 Unit Available
648 SE 32nd Ave
648 SE 32nd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1432 sqft
** BEST VALUE ** SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HIGHLY DESIRABLE WATERFRONT 3BED 2.5BATH UNIT FOR RENT ONLY $1750/Month* GROUND LEVEL ENTRY W/ HUGE LIVING ROOM and HALF BATH ON GROUND FLOOR. WATERFRONT VIEWS to the magnificent MARTINIQUE AT OASIS LAKE.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Oasis
1 Unit Available
642 SE 32nd Ave
642 SE 32nd Avenue, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
** BEST VALUE ** SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HIGHLY DESIRABLE WATERFRONT 2BED 2.5BATH UNIT FOR RENT ONLY $1650/Month* GROUND LEVEL ENTRY W/ HUGE LIVING ROOM and HALF BATH ON GROUND FLOOR. WATERFRONT VIEWS to the magnificent MARTINIQUE AT OASIS LAKE.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Oasis
1 Unit Available
132 NE 24 Avenue
132 NE 24th Ave, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
CONFORTABLE 3BED/2.5BATHS 2STORY HOME. 2 GARAGE + 2 PARKING DRIVEWAY. RECENTLY BUILT. WITH LENNAR'S EVERYTHINGS INCLUDED ® HOME EXPERIENCE. OPEN KITCHEN, SPACIOUS AREAS. TILED GROUND FLOOR, CARPETED UPSTAIRS. DESIRABLE HOME AT BARBADOS At OASIS.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1720 NE 33rd Ave
1720 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
WOW! WHAT A GREAT TOWNHOUSE! ENJOY THE 24 HRS SECURITY GUARD AND THE TOP CLASS RESORT FACILITIES IN THIS BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY IN MALIBU. THE VILLAS AT CARMEL INCLUDE A CLUBHOUSE W/ FITNESS CENTER AND POOL. BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 3 BR, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3375 NE 15th Dr
3375 Northeast 15th Drive, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1379 sqft
Beautifully maintained two story town home with three large bedrooms and three baths located in beautiful Malibu Bay in Homestead. Feels and looks like new.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1120 NE 39th Ave
1120 Northeast 39th Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Well located single-family home! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ready to move! Great neighborhood in Homestead. Title floor, kitchen cabinetry, appliances, washer, and dryer. Pet fee refundable, $500.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1352 SE 16 ave
1352 SE 16th Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Beautiful Beyond Beautiful and Cozy. Very modern and Open Space Lay-out. Awesome Lake View with Very Large Fenced Patio.New Bedrooms Flooring .(Never Used).Private Gated Community. Washer and Dryer.24 hours Security Patrol of Community.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3369 NE 11th Dr
3369 Northeast 11th Drive, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Excellent Villa at Malibu Bay. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, fully remodeled with oversize kitchen cabinets, SS Appliances, Granite on baths, vaulted ceilings, light fixtures and washer and dyer on unit.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1650 NE 33rd Rd
1650 Northeast 33rd Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Ready to move in 3 bedroom unit. The property will surprise you featuring a spacious layout with living room, dinning room and family room area. Villas at Carmel has a lot to offer, community pool, clubhouse and work out room.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2981 SE 15th Ter
2981 Southeast 15th Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Super clean and Bright! 3 Bedroom two 1/2 bathroom townhouse gated community The grove at Venezia .Fresh painting . The living area Kitchen are tiled, upstairs wood floors. Rooms are large and very open with walking closets .

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
3372 SE 7th CT
3372 SE 7th Court, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Single Family home for rent, Built in 2014 features 3 beds 2.5 baths with Foyer entrance, vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile on first floor and wood laminate on second floor. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor, along with washer & dyer.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1035 NE 41st Pl
1035 Northeast 41st Place, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
The largest 4 bedroom's 3.

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
153 SE 33rd Pl
153 Southeast 33rd Place, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
This home features 3 BR / 2.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
935 NE 34th Ave
935 Northeast 34th Avenue, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Resort Style Gated Community near Baptist Hospital, Restaurants & Shopping.
City Guide for Homestead, FL

I've been waiting for the taste /You said you'd bring to me /Biscayne Bay -- From "Dr. Wu" by Steely Dan

You can have a taste of the salty air, sunshine, sea breeze, and sandy beaches of Biscayne Bay if you move to Homestead, Florida. Homestead is just eight miles from the enormous Biscayne Bay, on the state's Atlantic coast. The second-oldest city in Miami-Dade County has been through a few rough patches, surviving some historic weather disasters. But now, Homestaed is back in business, though without some of the historic buildings that Mother Nature insisted on keeping for herself over 20 years ago.

Dont get the wrong idea, though, and dont feel sad. It still has an historic downtown area and a several old neighborhoods to please the history buffs. There are apartment buildings and houses going up, the weather is great, and it is close to the most beautiful natural settings south Florida has to offer. If you like the thought of having the military nearby, just in case the end of the world arrives sooner than expected, Homestead Air Reserve Force Base is located here. With a population of approximately 63,000, this is a nice, small city with shopping and restaurants, and it is also only a reasonable drive to Miami. What else could you ask for? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Homestead, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Homestead renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

