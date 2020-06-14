Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:25 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Homestead, FL with hardwood floors

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3520 Northeast 10th Drive
3520 Northeast 10th Drive, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2237 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Homestead. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Oasis
1 Unit Available
3488 NE 1st St
3488 Northeast 1st Street, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Located in the private Mirage community, this charming home boasts open living areas that accommodate many different styles and layouts.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Oasis
1 Unit Available
656 SE 30th Ter
656 SE 30th Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
Beautiful single family home in Antillean Isles in the Isles of Oasis. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home newly painted with gorgeous wood floors. Antillean Isles is a quiet well landscaped neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3369 NE 11th Dr
3369 Northeast 11th Drive, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Excellent Villa at Malibu Bay. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, fully remodeled with oversize kitchen cabinets, SS Appliances, Granite on baths, vaulted ceilings, light fixtures and washer and dyer on unit.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1595 SE 24th Ct
1595 Southeast 24th Court, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful Two story 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath townhouse located in the gated community of Keys Cove. Unit features a very spacious layout, tiled flooring downstairs and new wood flooring upstairs. yard with no back neighbors.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2981 SE 15th Ter
2981 Southeast 15th Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Super clean and Bright! 3 Bedroom two 1/2 bathroom townhouse gated community The grove at Venezia .Fresh painting . The living area Kitchen are tiled, upstairs wood floors. Rooms are large and very open with walking closets .
Results within 5 miles of Homestead

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11436 SW 238th St
11436 Southwest 238th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Enjoy the privacy that comes with this BEAUTIFUL detached townhouse located in Lennar Silver Palm Community. 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, this home is in EXCELLENT condition and provides a great layout for living/dining activities.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11488 SW 235th St
11488 Southwest 235th Street, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful single family home in quiet neighborhood of Silver Palms. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. Half bathroom is conveniently located downstairs for guest.
Results within 10 miles of Homestead
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Three Lakes
12 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
8414 SW 200th Ter #8414
8414 Southwest 200th Terrace, Cutler Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1829 sqft
Saga Bay - Property Id: 297662 Beautiful House in Cutler Bay 4 bed 2 baths with Pool in the backyard, ceiling fans in bedrooms, ceramic tile in common areas, laminate floor in bedrooms, The lovely kitchen with island has stainless steel appliances

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14020 SW 152nd Ter
14020 Southwest 152nd Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2250 sqft
Kendall Country Estates - Property Id: 293229 SPECTACULAR SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE! EVERYTHING COMPLETELY RENOVATED CEILINGS, KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, FLOORS, NEW ROOF, FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
15108 SW 140th Pl
15108 Southwest 140th Place, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2/2 WITH BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS 3RD BEDROOM. SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN COUNTRY WALK, TILED IN LIVING AREAS AND WOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND UPDATED BATH. NEW WASHER AND DRYER, AND OVEN/STOVE.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
21121 SW 85th Ave
21121 Southwest 85th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Privileged private one bedroom unit on 3rd floor (no neighbors around the unit) in the Cutler Bay area, east of Old Cutler Rd. Enjoy the lake view from the living room with screened balcony, unfurnished, laminated wood floor, 806 Sq. Ft.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15845 SW 90th Ct
15845 Southwest 90th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATHS, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW STACK WASHER & DRYER ALSO NEW WINDOW BLINDS.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
15457 SW 138th Ter
15457 Southwest 138th Terrace, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Bright and Spacious Home in the sought after San Jose Estates, features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths, tile throughout common areas and wood laminate floors in the bedrooms. Beautiful white kitchen and nice patio to entertained.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12162 SW 143rd Ln
12162 Southwest 143rd Lane, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Largest model of 3/2/1 in the lake complex with washer & dryer, NO carpets anywhere & big fenced patio. 24 Hr. security & guard gated. Community pool. All bedrooms upstairs, washer & dryer in main floor. Ceramic & wood floors.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
16020 SW 91st Ct
16020 Southwest 91st Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
This charming Palmetto Bay home, located inside gated community of "Casa de Campo", offers everything that you need and more, for the lowest rental price in the area.
City Guide for Homestead, FL

I've been waiting for the taste /You said you'd bring to me /Biscayne Bay -- From "Dr. Wu" by Steely Dan

You can have a taste of the salty air, sunshine, sea breeze, and sandy beaches of Biscayne Bay if you move to Homestead, Florida. Homestead is just eight miles from the enormous Biscayne Bay, on the state's Atlantic coast. The second-oldest city in Miami-Dade County has been through a few rough patches, surviving some historic weather disasters. But now, Homestaed is back in business, though without some of the historic buildings that Mother Nature insisted on keeping for herself over 20 years ago.

Dont get the wrong idea, though, and dont feel sad. It still has an historic downtown area and a several old neighborhoods to please the history buffs. There are apartment buildings and houses going up, the weather is great, and it is close to the most beautiful natural settings south Florida has to offer. If you like the thought of having the military nearby, just in case the end of the world arrives sooner than expected, Homestead Air Reserve Force Base is located here. With a population of approximately 63,000, this is a nice, small city with shopping and restaurants, and it is also only a reasonable drive to Miami. What else could you ask for? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Homestead, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Homestead renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

