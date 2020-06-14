17 Apartments for rent in Homestead, FL with hardwood floors
I've been waiting for the taste /You said you'd bring to me /Biscayne Bay -- From "Dr. Wu" by Steely Dan
You can have a taste of the salty air, sunshine, sea breeze, and sandy beaches of Biscayne Bay if you move to Homestead, Florida. Homestead is just eight miles from the enormous Biscayne Bay, on the state's Atlantic coast. The second-oldest city in Miami-Dade County has been through a few rough patches, surviving some historic weather disasters. But now, Homestaed is back in business, though without some of the historic buildings that Mother Nature insisted on keeping for herself over 20 years ago.
Dont get the wrong idea, though, and dont feel sad. It still has an historic downtown area and a several old neighborhoods to please the history buffs. There are apartment buildings and houses going up, the weather is great, and it is close to the most beautiful natural settings south Florida has to offer. If you like the thought of having the military nearby, just in case the end of the world arrives sooner than expected, Homestead Air Reserve Force Base is located here. With a population of approximately 63,000, this is a nice, small city with shopping and restaurants, and it is also only a reasonable drive to Miami. What else could you ask for? See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Homestead renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.