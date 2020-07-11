/
202 Luxury Apartments for rent in Homestead, FL
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1444 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1501 sqft
Welcome to Seascape Pointe At Seascape Pointe weve gone far beyond the basics, creating a community with a premium quality experience, exceptional amenities and a coveted location right in the center of Keys Gate in Homestead, FL.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
2 Units Available
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1535 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,864
1740 sqft
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
657 NE 35th Ave
657 Northeast 35th Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2096 sqft
This beautiful townhouse has everything you've been searching for and more. Apart from this it has fenced in backyard or outdoor space .This home features both modern upgrades and architectural character in a fantastic location.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
1968 Northeast 4th Court
1968 NE 4th Ct, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2195 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1040 NE 30th Ave
1040 NE 30th Ave, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1776 sqft
Portofino East townhouse,gated community,newly renovated. Garage & fenced in backyard. Must see. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5878245)
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1149 Independence Trail
1149 Independence Trail, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous 2 Bed/2 Bath,first floor,lake view condo in gated community. Updated, washer and dryer combo inside the unit, screened back porch, storage closet, split floor plan, master with walk-in closet. Community Pool. This must see, will not last!
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 02:48am
1 Unit Available
Baywinds
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1642 sqft
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/06/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
2863 SE 15 RD
2863 Southeast 15th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2.5 Town Home on the lake in Keys Cove - Property Id: 298548 2 story 3/2.5 unit in Keys Cove on the lake. Gated community with in walking distance of parks, public transportation and Homestead Trolley.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2393 Se 14 St
2393 Southeast 14th Street, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1731 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Homestead. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, playground, and lake view.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
940 NE 33 TE
940 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Monterey neighborhood of Malibu Bay! This unit features a spacious floor plan with tile floors in living areas.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
990 NE 33rd Ter
990 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOvely unit in Monterey! This first floor unit will not disappoint, and has been freshly painted! Spacious layout with all tile floors in the living areas. Gated community with security, clubhouse, swimming pool, and gym.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Oasis
134 SE 28th Ter
134 Southeast 28th Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful Condo with 3 Bed / 2 Full Bath / 1 Parking Space + lots of guest. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter top. Tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms...
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Oasis
2944 NE 2nd Dr
2944 Northeast 2nd Drive, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Make this beautiful, completely remodeled 3 bed 2.5 bath , single family home yours! This open concept house allows for perfect guest entertainment .
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Oasis
378 NE 30th Ave
378 Northeast 30th Avenue, Homestead, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great opportunity to own this everything's included home located in the gated community of Windward. Home is a 5/4.5.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Baywinds
720 SE 33rd Terrace
720 SE 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1670 sqft
This beautiful home is situated in the prestigious Vineyard Development in the Subdivision of Sonoma that is gated. It has a terrific floor plan which is actually split four ways so it's great for family and privacy.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1439 SE 24th Ct
1439 Southeast 24th Court, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2-story, 3/2.5 townhouse for rent in Shoma Keys Cove community in Homestead. Beautiful swimming pool by lake, Located near US1, FL Turnpike, Homestead outlet mall and high school. All kitchen and laundry appliances included. 12-month lease. Pets ok
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Baywinds
320 SE 37TH TE
320 SE 37th Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
VERY NICE THOWNHOME LOCATED IN HOMESTEAD, GOOD LOCATION IN A GATED COMMUNITY, THIS HOUSE IS RENTED UNTIL JULY/31ST , SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE WITH 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE, ASSOCIATION REQUIRED 620 OF CREDIT SCORE
1 of 46
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2221 SE 24th Pl
2221 Southeast 24th Place, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful two story townhouse in a quiet, gated community in Keys Gate development.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Baywinds
3798 SE 3rd St
3798 SE 3rd Street, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Chateau 3 bed / 2.5 townhouse. Big patio, tile in first floor, carpet on the second, stainless steel appliances, beautiful club house, close to florida turnpike exit 2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Oasis
529 SE 32nd Ter
529 SE 32nd Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
This beautiful home is located in the martinique subdivision within the isles at oasis community. It's a brand new luxury villa and has all the upgrades. Stainless appliances,pantry, washer dryer, extra storage and a fenced back yard.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1301 SE 28th Ln
1301 SE 28th Lane, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Charming condo with 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet & bathroom. Nice kitchen with dishwasher, range, refrigerator & plenty of pantry space.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
2615 SE 14 AVE
2615 Southeast 14th Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2.5 Town Home on the lake in Keys Cove - Property Id: 298580 2 story 3/2.5 unit in Keys Cove on the lake. Gated community with in walking distance of parks, public transportation and Homestead Trolley.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Keys Gate
1141 SE 20th Rd
1141 Southeast 20th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Single family home in great gated community. Home has 3 bedrooms 2 baths, beautiful kitchen with an island and tiled & carpet. Relax in the backyard over looking the lake.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Oasis
3209 SE 5th St
3209 SE 5th Street, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
VERY NICE COMMUNITY WITH STRATEGIC LOCATION,LUXURY AMENITIES.BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW VILLA 3 BEDS 2.5 BATHS, SS APPLIANCES,UPGRADED KITCHEN, READY TO MOVE IN. VERY NICE COMMUNITY WITH STRATEGIC LOCATION,LUXURY AMENITIES.
