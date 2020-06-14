Apartment List
59 Apartments for rent in Homestead, FL with garage

Homestead apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
3 Units Available
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1535 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
967 NE 36th Ave
967 NE 36th Ave, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Live in one of the most desirable family oriented community at Homestead. Pool, Gym and Guard Gate. Two Floors House with Four Bedrooms. Spacious living, dining and family room. New vinyl in bedrooms, tile on first Floor. Home ready to move in.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1642 sqft
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
1976 Southeast 23rd Road
1976 Southeast 23rd Road, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1860 sqft
1976 Southeast 23rd Road, Homestead, FL 33035 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2921 SE 13th Ave
2921 Southeast 13th Road, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice apartment 2 bed's and 2 bath's. Gated community with 24hrs security.Near to Florida Keys entrance, Florida Turnpike, Homestead Base, supermarket's and schools! Section 8 welcome!!

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
1640 Southeast 23rd Way
1640 Southeast 23rd Way, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1616 sqft
1640 Southeast 23rd Way Apt #1640, Homestead, FL 33035 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed. FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3520 Northeast 10th Drive
3520 Northeast 10th Drive, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2237 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Homestead. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1316 N Quetzal Ct
1316 North Questal Court, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful single family home in The Villages of Homestead. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage tiled throughout. Community has clubhouse, pool, exercise room and more.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Oasis
1 Unit Available
3488 NE 1st St
3488 Northeast 1st Street, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Located in the private Mirage community, this charming home boasts open living areas that accommodate many different styles and layouts.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
3793 SE 2nd St
3793 Southeast 2nd Street, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Great opportunity for rent!! Spectacular Townhouse in the exclusive Chateau at Vineyards, 3 bed, 2 and half bath, and attached garage with paved driveway, covered entryway and stainless steel appliances fall in love instantly!!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Oasis
1 Unit Available
132 NE 24 Avenue
132 NE 24th Ave, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
CONFORTABLE 3BED/2.5BATHS 2STORY HOME. 2 GARAGE + 2 PARKING DRIVEWAY. RECENTLY BUILT. WITH LENNAR'S EVERYTHINGS INCLUDED ® HOME EXPERIENCE. OPEN KITCHEN, SPACIOUS AREAS. TILED GROUND FLOOR, CARPETED UPSTAIRS. DESIRABLE HOME AT BARBADOS At OASIS.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2247 Portofino Ave
2247 Portofino Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
This is a 3 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath single family home that boasts a large living area. Open kitchen/dining layout with a large living room and high ceilings. Plenty of space!! Located in the exclusive community of Waterstone.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1270 SE 26th St
1270 SE 26th Street, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
815 sqft
Nice and spacious 2 beds & 2 baths LAKEFRONT CONDO located in a quiet community, with washer & dryer inside, and community pool close by.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Oasis
1 Unit Available
656 SE 30th Ter
656 SE 30th Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
Beautiful single family home in Antillean Isles in the Isles of Oasis. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home newly painted with gorgeous wood floors. Antillean Isles is a quiet well landscaped neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3369 NE 11th Dr
3369 Northeast 11th Drive, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Excellent Villa at Malibu Bay. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, fully remodeled with oversize kitchen cabinets, SS Appliances, Granite on baths, vaulted ceilings, light fixtures and washer and dyer on unit.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
2427 SE 3rd St
2427 SE 3rd St, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 2-story estate home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths 2-car garage.Wi-Fi Certified home.Enter through covered entryway and tiled foyer to airy living room with nine-foot ceilings.Open concept area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1474 SE 23rd Ter
1474 Southeast 23rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brand new 3 Bedrooms, 2-1/2 Baths Townhouse with one car garage. Granite Counter Tops with all Stainless Steel Appliances. Rent includes association fees, use of association amenities like clubhouse, gym, pool and community parks. Gated community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1035 NE 41st Pl
1035 Northeast 41st Place, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
The largest 4 bedroom's 3.

1 of 44

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
153 SE 33rd Pl
153 Southeast 33rd Place, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
This home features 3 BR / 2.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
972 NE 36th Ave
972 NE 36th Ave, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
IMMACULATE LIKE BRAND NEW EXECUTIVE FAMILY HOME IN DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY OF MALIBU BAY!!. 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATHROOMS, 2 CAR GARAGE. LOTS OF AMENITIES, BEAUTIFUL CLUBHOUSE W/ HUGE POOL. ALARM. HUGE MASTER SUITE W/ SITTING AREA.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1250 SE 26th St
1250 SE 26th Street, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
815 sqft
MUST SEE this excellent first floor unit with a Recently renovated kitchen were you can wake up to a cup of coffee and look out to a lake view. Private storage, just in front of unit.
Results within 1 mile of Homestead

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Redlands
1 Unit Available
17373 SW 284th St
17373 Southwest 284th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the Redlands. Beautiful high ceilings, open floor plan, large kitchen, nice covered porch, 2 car garage. Very large back yard. The house is tiled with laminate and very spacious. Easy to show.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
27913 SW 139th Path
27913 Southwest 139th Path, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Large 3/2.5 two story townhouse with 1 car garage. Easy access to turnpike, US1 and Homestead, & air force base. Clubhouse with pool and gym.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
13997 SW 275th St
13997 Southwest 275th Street, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft and 1 car garage corner town home. Spacious home with lots of storage, tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Community clubhouse, pool and gym. NO PETS.
City Guide for Homestead, FL

I've been waiting for the taste /You said you'd bring to me /Biscayne Bay -- From "Dr. Wu" by Steely Dan

You can have a taste of the salty air, sunshine, sea breeze, and sandy beaches of Biscayne Bay if you move to Homestead, Florida. Homestead is just eight miles from the enormous Biscayne Bay, on the state's Atlantic coast. The second-oldest city in Miami-Dade County has been through a few rough patches, surviving some historic weather disasters. But now, Homestaed is back in business, though without some of the historic buildings that Mother Nature insisted on keeping for herself over 20 years ago.

Dont get the wrong idea, though, and dont feel sad. It still has an historic downtown area and a several old neighborhoods to please the history buffs. There are apartment buildings and houses going up, the weather is great, and it is close to the most beautiful natural settings south Florida has to offer. If you like the thought of having the military nearby, just in case the end of the world arrives sooner than expected, Homestead Air Reserve Force Base is located here. With a population of approximately 63,000, this is a nice, small city with shopping and restaurants, and it is also only a reasonable drive to Miami. What else could you ask for? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Homestead, FL

Homestead apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

